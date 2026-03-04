BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WJX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wajax from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.75.
Wajax Stock Up 0.1%
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 2.16%.The company had revenue of C$560.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.4850136 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.
