Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,257,158 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 29th total of 16,740,295 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,256,095 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4%

Fiserv stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,239. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

