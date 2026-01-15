Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Short Interest Update

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 325,225 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 1,190,059 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 648,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 648,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV remained flat at $98.39 during midday trading on Thursday. 617,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,176. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $98.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

