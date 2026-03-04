Matt Aboud Sells 2,971 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) SVP Matt Aboud sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $156,482.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,280.81. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matt Aboud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Matt Aboud sold 12,126 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $636,615.00.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.0%

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. 3,161,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,755. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.30 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. Century Aluminum Company has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.63 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

