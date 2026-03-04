MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,641,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,495,488.72. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $392,127.48.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $123,528.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $28,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $31,960.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $34,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $35,760.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $84,560.00.

NYSE:MAX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 263,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAX. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

