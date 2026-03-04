Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CFO Sells $447,580.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $447,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 640,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,354.76. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, January 8th, Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,052,477.69.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 1,244,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,342. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.54. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,113 shares at an average price of $19.83 for proceeds of about $4.90M, reducing his stake by ~35.2%. This is a large, single executive sale that may be viewed negatively by investors. SEC filing

COO Mattias Stetz sold multiple tranches across March 2–4 totaling 110,000 shares (roughly $2.20M in proceeds at ~ $20/share). Several filings show substantial reductions in his holdings, including one disclosure showing a very large percentage drop in a tranche — signaling meaningful insider liquidity-taking. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares at an average $19.46 for about $447.6K, trimming his stake by ~3.47% though he still retains a sizable holding. Smaller but notable given multiple senior officers are selling at similar price levels. SEC filing

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

