Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Dell Technologies stock on December 18th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) on 12/17/2025.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DELL traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
Dell Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major brokers reiterated buy/upgrade calls — Barclays and Goldman Sachs highlighted accelerating AI server demand and better expense discipline as reasons to own DELL, supporting upside expectations. Analysts Say Dell Is Becoming an AI Winner. Buy the Stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst coverage (RBC, Barclays) upgraded or initiated bullish views, citing large AI order flow and expanding enterprise opportunity that should sustain server momentum. Analysts Still Bullish on Nvidia, Dell, and Quantum Computing
- Positive Sentiment: Operational business momentum: Dell’s ISG (AI server) backlog and shipment strength underpin multi?year revenue upside — investors see an $18.4B+ AI backlog and real order conversion potential. Dell’s Upside Is Mispriced Despite Memory Costs Headwinds
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate transformation: Management announced “One Dell Way,” a major operational revamp intended to unlock AI scale — positive long term but likely to require investment and create short-term execution risk. Dell To Roll Out Single Enterprise Platform In Major Operational Revamp To Unlock AI Potential: Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Product/brand momentum at CES (new UltraSharp monitors, XPS return, Alienware expansion) supports premium positioning but is unlikely to move near-term results materially. DELL TECHNOLOGIES AT CES 2026: XPS Returns, Alienware Expands, and UltraSharp Monitors Set New Standards
- Negative Sentiment: Margin worries: several reports and analyst notes flagged memory-cost headwinds and weaker-than-expected margins — investors sold some shares on the prospect that margin recovery may lag revenue strength. Dell Stock Drops On Margin Concerns. Is the Pullback a Buying Opportunity?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/earnings scrutiny continues: margin deterioration in the most recent quarter and questions about how quickly ISG profitability will scale keep downside risk to near?term EPS and free?cash?flow visibility. DELL’s Margins Under Pressure: Can ISG Strength Drive a Rebound?
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 70,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.79.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
About Senator Mullin
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.
Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.