Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Dell Technologies stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) on 12/17/2025.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 70,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.79.

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

