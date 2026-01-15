BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $156.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BNP Paribas Exane from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Blackstone stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.17.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 384,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $10,000,012.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,525,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,818,293.17. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 797,148 shares of company stock worth $24,050,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone agreed to provide about €4.0 billion (?$4.65 billion) for a large data-center project in Lippetal, Germany — a deal that supports BX's infrastructure and real-assets growth pipeline and could drive fee and equity value over time.

Blackstone partnered with Empower to bring private-market access into 401(k) plans — a distribution channel that could expand permanent retail flows into BX-managed private assets and increase recurring fees.

Blackstone's BREIT real-estate vehicle posted its best return in three years, helped by data-center exposure — a sign that retail-facing products are recovering and could support fundraising/retention.

Portfolio company Liftoff Mobile, backed by Blackstone and General Atlantic, filed for a U.S. IPO — increased exit activity boosts potential realizations and performance fees for BX.

TD Cowen cut its price target to $183 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside (~14% from the referenced price) and signaling continued analyst conviction on long-term returns.

Market write-ups noted BX outperformed the broader market intraday, reflecting today's positive headlines but not adding new fundamental details.

BNP Paribas Exane trimmed its price target to $156 and kept a Neutral rating, which implies a modest downside from the cited price and reduces near-term analyst support.

Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered its target to $165 and maintained a Neutral rating — a mild cut that trims upside expectations for the stock.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

