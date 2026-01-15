Elevance Health (ELV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV):

1/12/2026 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

1/9/2026 – Elevance Health was given a new $413.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/8/2026 – Elevance Health was given a new $425.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $403.00 to $424.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Elevance Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $431.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $404.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

12/22/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $332.00.

12/19/2025 – Elevance Health was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $352.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/29/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/26/2025 – Elevance Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/26/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Elevance Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Elevance Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

