Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.99 and last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BDRBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bombardier to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.
Bombardier Trading Up 7.2%
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.
The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.
