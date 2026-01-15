Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 91313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Entrée Resources Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.14, a current ratio of 17.51 and a quick ratio of 40.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$577.96 million, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entree Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining company which owns a joint venture interest on a significant portion of copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. The company’s interest in the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture has the characteristics of a royalty, with the benefits of a producer. Entree’s good financial position and high-quality asset portfolio provides solid foundation and flexibility of growth.

