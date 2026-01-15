IQE (LON:IQE) Trading Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.15 and last traded at GBX 8.15. 18,015,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 21,355,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

