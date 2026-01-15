Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Shares Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 100% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 671,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 182,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor. The company also provides accessories comprising SmartBurner polish, standard ring replacement set, and low profile ring replacement set.

