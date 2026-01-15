Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD) Decreases By 61.7%

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,198 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the December 15th total of 8,339 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 56.72% of GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Trading Up 9.4%

MSDD stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. 7,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311. GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology and software. It uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.