Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Shares Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,091,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 2,439,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
- Positive Sentiment: CIRO lifted the trading halt and allowed resumption, removing immediate regulatory uncertainty that had frozen trading and helping restore liquidity. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption – SCD
- Neutral Sentiment: Scandium Canada issued a formal statement saying it has no undisclosed material information — meaning the recent share-price surge was not driven by inside corporate news; this reduces the likelihood of near-term corrective disclosures but may cool speculative momentum. Scandium Canada Confirms No Undisclosed Material Information
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage (TipRanks) notes the company’s “no undisclosed news” message after the trading surge; coverage may damp short?term speculative interest but provides clarity for investors. Scandium Canada Says No Undisclosed News Behind Share Trading Surge
- Negative Sentiment: The earlier CIRO trading halt itself signaled regulatory scrutiny and introduced uncertainty that likely triggered selling and volatility once trading resumed. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt – SCD
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage in The Globe and Mail highlights the high technical, permitting and market risks associated with scandium projects and argues the sector is speculative — a narrative that can pressure valuations for junior miners like SCD. Several Canadian stocks have projects involving this rare earth metal. Here’s why risks are high
The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.65 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.
Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.
