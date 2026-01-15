Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,099 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the December 15th total of 8,511 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ LEXI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 94.0%. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF ( NASDAQ:LEXI Free Report ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,602 shares during the quarter. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF accounts for about 39.4% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alexis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 74.14% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $91,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is issued by Alexis.

