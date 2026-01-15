Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 103,606 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 59,507 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 105,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 2.3%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 574.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 49.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ METCB traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,820. The company has a market capitalization of $877.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region’s high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco’s product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.