Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Price

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.70.
General Dynamics Price Performance
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 52.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about General Dynamics
Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $415 and kept an “outperform” rating — implies roughly 12.6% upside from current levels and reinforces buy-side conviction. Wolfe Research adjusts General Dynamics price target to 415 from 400; maintains outperform rating
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen bumped its target to $390 and kept a “buy” rating — another analyst upgrade adding incremental demand from institutional traders. TD Cowen adjusts price target on General Dynamics to 390 from 370; maintains buy rating
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options flow: traders bought ~163,813 call contracts (a >10,000% jump vs. average), signaling strong bullish/speculative interest or institutional hedging ahead of catalysts.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights defense and financials as strong sectors for the year, which supports demand for GD as a large diversified defense contractor. Financials and defense stocks have done very well, says Evans May Wealth’s Elizabeth Evans
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry tailwinds: a $1B Pentagon investment is boosting peers (L3Harris) and underscores broader defense spending that benefits GD’s revenue outlook. L3Harris Blasts Off With a $1 Billion Pentagon Payload (GD)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/retail write-ups and valuation pieces are circulating (intrinsic-value and options-activity analyses) — useful for investors but not immediate market-moving by themselves. Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)
- Negative Sentiment: Political/policy risk: commentary notes proposals (e.g., limiting defense buybacks, capping executive pay) that would be negative for the sector if enacted — however, those measures appear unlikely to pass in their current form. 5 Defense Stocks to Buy on Pentagon Spending Boost
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.
Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.
