Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Price

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.70.

GD stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.60. 1,462,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,632. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $368.78. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 52.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

