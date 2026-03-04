Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean Holloway Sells 8,962 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean Holloway sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $340,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 185,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,610. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AORT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 460,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.60. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Artivion’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Artivion by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 748,119 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive — consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with several buy/outperform notes and mid?to?high price targets that support investor demand. Artivion Receives Consensus Rating

Analysts remain constructive — consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with several buy/outperform notes and mid?to?high price targets that support investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference (virtual fireside chat), giving the company an opportunity to update investors on growth drivers, product progress and commercial milestones. Conferences can re?ignite buying interest if guidance or pipeline commentary is favorable. Artivion to Participate in Oppenheimer Conference

Management will present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference (virtual fireside chat), giving the company an opportunity to update investors on growth drivers, product progress and commercial milestones. Conferences can re?ignite buying interest if guidance or pipeline commentary is favorable. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been adding exposure (Invesco and others increased stakes), which can provide a steady bid and signals confidence from professional investors. MarketBeat – Artivion Institutional Activity

Large institutional investors have been adding exposure (Invesco and others increased stakes), which can provide a steady bid and signals confidence from professional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong year?over?year revenue growth; that supports the bull case but may already be reflected in the share price and analyst upgrades. MarketBeat – Artivion Earnings Summary

Recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong year?over?year revenue growth; that supports the bull case but may already be reflected in the share price and analyst upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold stock over March 2–4 (including the CEO and several EVPs/SVPs). A concentrated block of insider sales often weighs on sentiment even when executives retain large holdings — markets can interpret it as opportunistic liquidity or as a signal of limited near?term confidence. Insider Trades Alert

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

