Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $450,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,147.21. This represents a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.53. 3,088,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,595,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,061,962 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $483,502,000 after buying an additional 281,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $266,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $245,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

