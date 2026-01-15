Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.87.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE BLDR traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,578. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $429,640,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,854,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,164 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,893,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,585,000 after buying an additional 1,328,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,994,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.