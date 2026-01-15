Financial Contrast: HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest 1.85% 3.86% 2.82% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Honest has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

45.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Honest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Honest and HempAmericana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 1 0 2.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 0.00

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and HempAmericana”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $378.34 million 0.77 -$6.12 million $0.06 43.17 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HempAmericana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Summary

Honest beats HempAmericana on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

