NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $268.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $189.70 and last traded at $186.9350. Approximately 202,694,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 162,590,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.14.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,574,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,720,899.95. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,809,114 shares of company stock worth $330,707,331. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

