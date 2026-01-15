NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $268.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $189.70 and last traded at $186.9350. Approximately 202,694,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 162,590,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.14.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.84.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA
Insider Buying and Selling
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s stronger-than-expected quarter lifted chip-sector sentiment, giving Nvidia a halo boost as investors gain confidence in industry demand and foundry capacity supporting AI GPU shipments. Chip stocks pop after TSMC’s earnings beat boosts confidence in industrywide demand
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: multiple firms have raised price targets and reiterated Outperform/Overweight calls, supporting upside expectations and institutional demand. Where is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Headed According to the Street?
- Positive Sentiment: Product and platform momentum: management says the Rubin/Vera Rubin platform is in production and next?gen architectures improve monetization and efficiency, sustaining the long?term bull case. NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin is in Full Production, Says Jensen Huang. Time to Get Bullish?
- Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem wins: SiFive said it will integrate Nvidia’s interconnect tech for chip-to-chip links — a validation of NVDA’s IP footprint beyond GPUs. SiFive to adopt Nvidia technology for speedy links between chips
- Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia remains a favorite of options traders and active strategies, which can amplify intraday moves but also add volatility around news. NVDA Stock Has Been an Options Traders Favorite For Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes NVDA is “flat” relative to the sector despite strong fundamentals — signaling investors are weighing valuation vs. growth and that moves may be rotational. Nvidia Stock Is Flat
- Negative Sentiment: China friction: multiple reports say Chinese customs and regulators are drafting limits or blocking H200 imports, which threatens a sizeable addressable market and introduces sales uncertainty. China told customs H200 chips are not permitted, sources say
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. policy adds cost: the administration has approved conditional H200 sales to China but imposed a 25% surcharge/tariff on some advanced AI chips — reducing effective revenue or complicating pricing for China shipments. The US imposes 25% tariff on Nvidia’s H200 AI chips headed to China
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.36.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.