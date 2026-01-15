Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 54,988,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 47,469,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,892,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after buying an additional 190,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 71.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,650,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,970,000 after buying an additional 2,349,058 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.