Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersen Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Andersen Group Price Performance

About Andersen Group

Shares of ANDG stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. 313,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,164. Andersen Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

