PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at TD Cowen

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. President Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

PayPal Stock Down 1.6%

PYPL stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 16,368,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,697,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

