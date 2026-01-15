Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Friday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 2.8% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of GLDY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 84,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,562. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.
About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.