Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Friday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 2.8% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GLDY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 84,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,562. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Get Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.