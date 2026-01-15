Wolfe Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $264.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $258.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $261.08.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.95. 1,023,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.67. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.