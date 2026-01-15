Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.35.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,982. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.62. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

