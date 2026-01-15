Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $32.79. 9,752,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,015,135. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,538,550. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $246,938.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,095.92. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 268,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,138 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Halliburton by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,030,451 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,239,349,000 after buying an additional 40,969,139 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,738,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $147,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,379,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,490,000 after buying an additional 3,969,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

