Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.36 and last traded at GBX 1.40. 31,138,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 25,069,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55.

The stock has a market cap of £7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.33.

In other news, insider Harmesh Suniara sold 4,441,678 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total transaction of £88,833.56. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Futura Medical plc (AIM: FUM) is the developer of innovative sexual health products, including lead product Eroxon® and products WSD4000 and Eroxon® Intense. Our core strength lies in our research, development and commercialisation of topically delivered gel formulations in sexual health products.

Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.

