Short Interest in Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Grows By 77.2%

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 498 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the December 15th total of 281 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NXGPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Next from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Next
Next Stock Performance
Next Company Profile
Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.
Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Next
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Next Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.