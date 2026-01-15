Short Interest in Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Grows By 77.2%

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 498 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the December 15th total of 281 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXGPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Next from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Next Stock Performance

Next Company Profile

Next stock traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Next has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $101.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46.

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

Featured Stories

