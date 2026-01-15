iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,096,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 413,071 shares.The stock last traded at $48.7630 and had previously closed at $48.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1699 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
