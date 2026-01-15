iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,096,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 413,071 shares.The stock last traded at $48.7630 and had previously closed at $48.83.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1699 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

