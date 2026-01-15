Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.2760. 647,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,244,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. JMP Securities set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zymeworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zymeworks

Zymeworks Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $216,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,426.99. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Hollywood sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $138,740.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,137.71. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 187,933 shares of company stock worth $4,673,716 in the last 90 days. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 33.1% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 22,970,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after buying an additional 5,710,840 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 91,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,531,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,326,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 833,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 200,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a focus on the discovery, development and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics. Founded in 2003, the company applies proprietary protein engineering platforms to create novel antibody and protein-based therapies targeting oncology and other serious diseases. Zymeworks is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ZYME.

The company’s core technology platforms include Azymetric®, which enables the design of bispecific antibodies capable of engaging two distinct targets simultaneously, and the EFECT™ platform for fine-tuning antibody-drug conjugate properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.