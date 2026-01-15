National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.5750, with a volume of 165281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $32.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -993.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. National Vision’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 339,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 225,584 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in National Vision by 37.9% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 96,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,107,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price?conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

