Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 34.7% – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was down 34.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 3,867,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 662,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$249.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98.
Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.
