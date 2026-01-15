Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 34.7% – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was down 34.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 3,867,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 662,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Down 26.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$249.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 88,322,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. purchased 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 88,322,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,263,298.24. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 507,000 shares of company stock worth $162,240. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

