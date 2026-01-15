First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 142.6% in December

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,334 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the December 15th total of 2,611 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,564 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,564 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FNX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

