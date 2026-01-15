Short Interest in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT) Decreases By 66.0%

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,473 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 4,332 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Managed Futures ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Trading Up 0.3%
FFUT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. Fidelity Managed Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $55.82.
Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Cuts Dividend
About Fidelity Managed Futures ETF
The Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.
