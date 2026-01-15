Short Interest in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT) Decreases By 66.0%

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,473 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 4,332 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Managed Futures ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Trading Up 0.3%

FFUT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. Fidelity Managed Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Managed Futures ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

