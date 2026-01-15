MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.6150, with a volume of 104476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $112.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,811.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 62,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,928.32. This represents a 1.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,760 shares of company stock valued at $138,546. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 65.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MOFG) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Through its principal subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Its commercial banking division offers business lending solutions, including commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and treasury management services. For individual customers, MidWestOne delivers checking and savings accounts, home mortgage and home equity loans, and personal lending solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, MidWestOne offers trust, wealth management and insurance services through specialized teams of financial advisors.

Further Reading

