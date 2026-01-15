Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $201,895.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,907. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.70. 154,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 43.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 189.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

