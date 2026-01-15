Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 260,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 183,449 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.52.

Ck Hutchison Trading Up 4.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Ck Hutchison alerts:

About Ck Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CKHUY) is a Hong Kong–based multinational conglomerate with diversified operations across ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure, property and related services. The group was created in 2015 through the combination of the Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa businesses and is headquartered in Hong Kong. CK Hutchison pursues a strategy of long?term investment and active portfolio management across multiple capital?intensive sectors.

The company’s principal activities include global port operations through Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest port operators; health and beauty, grocery and related retailing through A.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ck Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ck Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.