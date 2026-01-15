Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 290,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,090.94. This trade represents a 8.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $112,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 558,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,692,414.20. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,139 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,524 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

