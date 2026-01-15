QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Down 54.9% in December

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,449 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the December 15th total of 27,581 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of QNTQY traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $27.28. 8,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group is a defense technology and services company headquartered in Farnborough, United Kingdom. The company’s core business centers on research, development and innovation across aerospace, defense, security and energy markets. QinetiQ provides end-to-end capabilities including test and evaluation services, systems engineering, consultancy and training, supporting platforms and systems from concept through deployment.

Established in 2001 following the privatization of the UK’s Defence Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA), QinetiQ has expanded its footprint to key locations in the United States, Australia and Europe.

