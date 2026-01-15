SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.8850. 1,619,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,726,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $534.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.26.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SELLAS Life Sciences Group

In other news, Director Katherine Bach Kalin bought 63,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $100,806.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,996. The trade was a 154.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.