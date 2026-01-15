Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 29.2% – Time to Sell?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) dropped 29.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 2,332,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 512,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Down 30.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Belo Sun Mining

About Belo Sun Mining

In related news, insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. purchased 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 88,322,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 507,000 shares of company stock worth $162,240. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

