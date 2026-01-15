Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 29.2% – Time to Sell?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) dropped 29.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 2,332,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 512,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Down 30.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.
Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Belo Sun Mining
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.
