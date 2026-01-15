Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,752 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the December 15th total of 11,378 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0%

OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft is a leading international supplier of laboratory and bioprocessing equipment and services that support the biopharmaceutical industry. The company develops, manufactures and sells an extensive range of products designed to enhance drug discovery, development and production efficiency. Its portfolio includes single?use bioreactors, filtration systems, cell culture media, laboratory balances, pipettes, consumables and software solutions that help customers accelerate and optimize research and manufacturing workflows.

The company operates through two primary divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.