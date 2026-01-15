Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 649 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 1,770 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQFN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Equitable Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.