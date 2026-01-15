Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.3730. 50,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 767,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 68.49%.Schrodinger’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schrodinger by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 2,530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 336,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 323,592 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 66,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schrodinger during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

