First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $57.04, with a volume of 24120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. Raymond James Financial raised shares of First Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 183.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its core offerings include business lending, treasury and cash management, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and consumer deposit products. Through its subsidiary, First Bank provides online and branch-based banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and digital banking tools designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses, and professional institutions.

The company maintains a network of full-service banking centers and loan production offices across North Carolina and South Carolina, with a focus on markets in the Piedmont, Sandhills and coastal regions.

