Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)'s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.6750. Approximately 790,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,100,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 target price on Clover Health Investments and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.10 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.18 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.

At the core of Clover’s offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.

